Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,004 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Warby Parker worth $48,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,916,000 after buying an additional 842,558 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $14,596,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $8,272,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 792.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 277,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital raised Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 2.00. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This trade represents a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

