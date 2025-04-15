Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 453,429 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,636,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $43,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

WULF stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. TeraWulf’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

