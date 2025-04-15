Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,744 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $42,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 195,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2829 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 226.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TU. Cormark lowered shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.