Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,877 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.25% of LiveRamp worth $44,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LiveRamp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

RAMP stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,527.00 and a beta of 1.05. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

