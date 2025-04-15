Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Powell Industries worth $49,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $171.97 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.73. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

