Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 14,218 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Coty worth $42,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coty by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,696,000 after purchasing an additional 251,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 693,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 42,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coty by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

