Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $42,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.07 and a 12 month high of $220.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.