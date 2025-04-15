Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.41% of City worth $41,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 36.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 125.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of City by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Insider Activity

In other City news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,187. This trade represents a 33.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,400. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,226 shares of company stock valued at $147,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. City Holding has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.48.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Report on City

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.