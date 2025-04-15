Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 17,813 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $45,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,556,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,903,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $5,858,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,208,000 after purchasing an additional 147,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

