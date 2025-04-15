Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 20,338 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of AvidXchange worth $43,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AvidXchange by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter worth about $86,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

AvidXchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 193.75 and a beta of 1.14.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 32,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $244,420.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398.37. This represents a 97.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $446,906.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock valued at $955,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

