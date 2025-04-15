Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 26,289 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Newmark Group worth $45,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Newmark Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 143,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 176,947 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 540.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

