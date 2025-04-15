Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 28,826 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,724,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.40% of Hillman Solutions worth $46,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 629.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 456,666 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 326.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 233,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

