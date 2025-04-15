Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $42,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in First Bancorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.89. First Bancorp has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $50.34.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

