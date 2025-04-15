Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,812 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Boston Beer worth $43,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,741,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $6,528,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $6,471,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Beer Trading Down 0.8 %
SAM stock opened at $243.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.17. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $339.77.
Boston Beer Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
