Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,663 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Lemonade worth $44,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lemonade by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMND opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,141,102.88. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

