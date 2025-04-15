Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,405 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $46,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Century Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

