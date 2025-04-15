Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,655 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $45,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 586,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,761,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

SYBT opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.77. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $79.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

