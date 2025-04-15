Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 78,737 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,115,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $43,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

