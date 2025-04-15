Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,297 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.26% of Hillenbrand worth $49,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 105,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,163,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,666,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,751,000 after buying an additional 59,311 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,648,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is -28.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

