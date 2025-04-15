Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.36% of ePlus worth $46,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,390,000 after buying an additional 121,945 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

ePlus Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

