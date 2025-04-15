Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $44,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.02. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jones Trading raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,628.25. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $136,413.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,463.60. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

