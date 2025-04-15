Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $45,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. NCR Voyix Co. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

