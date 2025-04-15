Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIL opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

