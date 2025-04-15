Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.69.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB stock opened at $108.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.43.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Globant by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,700,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,723,000 after buying an additional 197,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,382,000 after acquiring an additional 96,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Globant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 602,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

