Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $20,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Graco by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE GGG opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.