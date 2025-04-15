Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Hamilton Lane worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.29.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.34 and a 52-week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

