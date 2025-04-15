Head to Head Comparison: Cadeler A/S (CDLR) & Its Peers

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cadeler A/S to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cadeler A/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S Competitors 300 1783 1904 110 2.45

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.62%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 140.75%. Given Cadeler A/S’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $248.74 million $12.44 million 24.57 Cadeler A/S Competitors $848.85 million $123.28 million 2.38

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cadeler A/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Cadeler A/S Competitors 31.45% 15.50% 7.87%

Risk and Volatility

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadeler A/S competitors beat Cadeler A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

