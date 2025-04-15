Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Frederick B. Rivera sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $101,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $97,752.92. This trade represents a 50.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,311 shares of company stock valued at $369,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $720.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

