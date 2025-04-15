Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hilltop by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hilltop Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE HTH opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hilltop

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

