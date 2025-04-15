Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $101.25 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -101.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

