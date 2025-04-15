Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

