HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $5.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa America downgraded HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUYA opened at $3.36 on Friday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.61 million, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. HUYA’s payout ratio is presently -4,766.67%.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

