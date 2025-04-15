IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of IAC worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth about $38,817,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in IAC by 553.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 359,327 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAC by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 242,982 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 4,238.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 224,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth $8,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

