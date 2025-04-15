Ingram Micro Holding Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 22nd (NYSE:INGM)

Ingram Micro’s (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ingram Micro had issued 18,600,000 shares in its IPO on October 24th. The total size of the offering was $409,200,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INGM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INGM

Ingram Micro Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ingram Micro stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Ingram Micro has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Ingram Micro declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingram Micro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingram Micro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Ingram Micro

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.