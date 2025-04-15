Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Buys 297 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson acquired 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($199.72).

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Giles Wilson bought 32,640 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £17,625.60 ($23,240.51).

On Tuesday, March 11th, Giles Wilson purchased 269 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($198.63).

On Tuesday, February 11th, Giles Wilson bought 207 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($199.25).

Dr. Martens Stock Up 1.6 %

DOCS stock opened at GBX 50.81 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £493.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Dr. Martens plc has a 12 month low of GBX 43.02 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.50 ($1.30).

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

About Dr. Martens

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

