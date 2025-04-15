Insider Buying: International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Giles Adu acquired 25,000 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,919.83).

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of INPP opened at GBX 114 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.31. International Public Partnerships has a 52 week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.77).

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a net margin of 52.68% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 8.92 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is presently 345.14%.

(Get Free Report)

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.