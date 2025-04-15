Insider Buying: International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Giles Adu acquired 25,000 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,919.83).
International Public Partnerships Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of INPP opened at GBX 114 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.31. International Public Partnerships has a 52 week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.77).
International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a net margin of 52.68% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.
