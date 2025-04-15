International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $19,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,453,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,083.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,032,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

