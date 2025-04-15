Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 937,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,928 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after purchasing an additional 863,551 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 481,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

