Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6,225.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

