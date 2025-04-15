Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,087 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDIV opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $53.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $725.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.