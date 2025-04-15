IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of IPG Photonics worth $42,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CL King raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

