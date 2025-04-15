Isabella Bank (ISBA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter.
Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.28%. On average, analysts expect Isabella Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $175.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Isabella Bank from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
