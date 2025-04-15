iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.92. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.