ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Sharmila Nebhrajani Buys 11,930 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,993.10 ($10,539.43).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 71.35 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 61.29 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 89 ($1.17).

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. ITV had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. Analysts predict that ITV plc will post 1120 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

