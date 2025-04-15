Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 31,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $262,303.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,018.01. The trade was a 18.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $58,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,196. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,073 shares of company stock worth $5,885,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.