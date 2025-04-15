John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,481,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,393,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,338,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 93,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 53,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $634.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

