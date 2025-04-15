Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.8 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $214.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



