JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 277,827 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 138.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $809,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,815.50. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,250.75. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,375. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.42 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

