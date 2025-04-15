JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 398,303 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 261,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Monday.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

