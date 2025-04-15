JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,309,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after buying an additional 4,473,972 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,873,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,335,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Insider Activity

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.